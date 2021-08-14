Independence Day: Delhi Police Shares Traffic Advisory, Check Routes To Avoid On August 15

In view of the 74th Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Police has shared a traffic advisory for Sunday. The movement of vehicles will either remain restricted or suspended on select routes due to the August 15 programmes that will take place at the Red Fort. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also informed that parking facilities will remain shut at metro stations from Saturday morning until 2 pm on Sunday. However, the metro services will run.

Traffic Advisory for Independence Day Celebrations on 15th August 2021@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/Vk19c5PW9a — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 13, 2021

74th Independence Day: Here are some routes that will be affected

The traffic in and around the Red Fort will be closed for the general public from 4 am-10 am. However, authorised vehicles will be allowed to access the routes.

From 4 am-10 am, eight routes will be shut. These are: SP Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, Lothian Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to Indraprastha flyover.

Vehicles not having parking labels should avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Sikandra Road, Mandi House, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Subhash Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Outer Ring Road from IP flyover bypass to ISBT through Salimgarh and Ring Road from Nizamuddin Bridge to ISBT.

Local city buses, including DTC, will not move on Ring Road from midnight to 11 am on August 15 between ISBT and Ring Road-National Highway 24 (NH-9)/NH 'T' point.

All buses terminated at Old Delhi Railway station/Kauri Pul/Red Fort/Jama Masjid are curtailed or diverted.

Independence Day traffic advisory: How to reach important places

Old Delhi Railway Station

From West and South Delhi: Mother Theresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg-Panchkuian Road-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Azad Market-Boulevard Road-Mori Gate-Pul Dufferin-SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the station

From North: Moti-Gate-Pul Dufferin-SP Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway station.

ISBT Kashmere Gate

From New Delhi and South Delhi: Mother Theresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg-Panchkuian Road-Rani Jhansi Road and Rani Jhansi Flyover- Boulevard Road.

Kasturba Hospital: Ajmeri Fate-Ajmeri Bazar-Chowlk Hauz Quazi-Chawei Bazar-Chock Barshabullah-Urdu Bazar.

There will be no restriction on the routes leading to New Delhi Railway Station.

According to Delhi Police, adequate signages will be displayed to guide vehicles destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions. Vehicles destined for other places will be directed towards alternative routes.