Indore Bags Cleanest City Tag For 5th Year, MP CM Say City Is Used To Occupying 1st Place

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the cleanest city of India award to Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the fifth year in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey. Marking the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted the people of the city. "Indore has got used to being in the first," he noted.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath also lauded the efforts taken by the people of Indore and other cities. He urged the state government to provide a cash prize to the sanitary workers in the cities which won the award.

"Madhya Pradesh has received 35 awards under the cleanliness survey this year. I want to congratulate the people of Indore, elected representatives, local municipal corporation, local administration, social workers, and sanitation workers for being awarded the cleanest city of the country for the fifth time," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while interacting with media persons.

He added that the city has also bagged first place in Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge in the annual cleanliness survey. Bhopal, Ujjain, Panchmarhi Cantt, Hoshangabad, Dewas, and Badwah also won the awards.

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 के तहत में मध्यप्रदेश ने एक बार फिर देश में सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का तमगा इंदौर के पास बरकरार रखते हुए कई वर्गों में उल्लेखनीय सफलता के लिए सम्मान प्राप्त किया। हम सभी मध्यप्रदेश वासी आदरणीय राष्ट्रपति को हृदय से धन्यवाद करते हैं। #SwachhSurvekshanAwards2021 https://t.co/VJJX1qhO6D — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 20, 2021

President Kovind lauds Indore for being India's cleanest city

Earlier, during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 function held in New Delhi, President Kovind acclaimed the continuous measure taken by the state in maintaining its streak of winning the award for the cleanest city in India for the fifth consecutive time.

"This year Indore city has secured the first position for the fifth time in a row. It is commendable to get the first position in the whole country, it is even more commendable to maintain that place continuously," President had said.

इस वर्ष इंदौर शहर ने लगातार पाँचवी बार प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है। पूरे देश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करना तो सराहनीय है ही, उस स्थान को निरंतर बनाए रखना उससे भी अधिक प्रशंसनीय है। pic.twitter.com/lOcWT1x5WZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 20, 2021

The MP CM Chouhan said that under the garbage-free city category, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Dewas, Singrauli, Burhanpur, and Dhar also won the award besides Indore.

Chouhan said that out of the 35 awards that Madhya Pradesh bagged, 21 were presented during the main event on Saturday. The state had received 27 awards in the cleanliness survey last year.

MP Cong Chief hails people for award, appeals Rs 10 K for sanitation workers

"It is a proud moment for all of us that MP's Indore city secured the first place in the country in cleanliness for the fifth time in a row. I salute the passion and dedication of the people of Indore. I appeal to the state CM to provide Rs 10,000 each to the sanitation workers in the cities that bagged awards to honour them for their contribution and encourage them," MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, a resident of Indore, and state party President VD Sharma also congratulated citizens of Indore and the state for being honoured with the award.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI/PTI