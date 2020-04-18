COVID-19: Indore Constable Dresses As 'Yamraj' To Spread Awareness, Says 'stay At Home'

As Indore reserves the position in COVID-19 hotspot list with the highest number of cases and mortality rate in the state of Madhya Pradesh, a police constable in Indore adapted a unique get-up of 'Yamraj' (lord of death and of justice in the Hindu Mythology) to spread awareness about Coronavirus. Taking his Yamraj Character seriously he warned people against the Coronavirus and asked them to stay at home. He added by saying if any person steps out of their homes he will take them to 'Yamaloka' (his abode).

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A Police Constable in Indore dressed up as 'Yamraj' to spread awareness on #Coronavirus in the city. He is appealing to people to "stay at home". (17.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/1sfBaiYATF — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

Indore the hotspot of COVID-19

Till Friday morning, the city had clocked 849 COVID-19 cases, and the 47 deaths here since the outbreak began less than a month ago are 10.75 percent of the 437 fatalities recorded across the country. The 5.58 percent death rate in the city is itself above the national average, officials point out.

Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded 1,299 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, with Indore leading other cities on both counts by a wide margin. While the outbreak, the rapidly rising number of infections and the resultant deaths are the staple of almost all conversations here, Indore Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi defended the administration over its handling of the health crisis in Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital. On Thursday, five people died in Indore of the infection, of which two were brothers, 63 and 52 years of age, both bullion businessmen.

