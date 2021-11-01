Indore's Rajwada Market Sees Massive Crowd Despite MP Govt's COVID Warning

On the weekend before Diwali, a multitude of people were seen at the Rajwada market in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, defying COVID-19 protocols. Despite multiple warnings from the Union Health Ministry to maintain COVID regulations to prevent a resurgence in cases, few people were observed wearing masks as a large number of shoppers arrived at the Rajwada market. The district administration appears to have taken no particular steps to ensure that the audience adhered to basic COVID-19 guidelines. Here, too, there was poor traffic control.

Last year, the Rajwada area was designated as a "Red Zone" because it had the highest number of COVID-19 cases. After reaching zero earlier this year, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore has risen again. Dhanteras and Diwali, two important Hindu festivals, will be celebrated on November 2 and 4, respectively.

On Sunday, ahead of Diwali, markets throughout India saw a surge in foot traffic. While the busy markets gave promise for a financially successful year, the violation of COVID-19 regulations remained a source of concern. Images of crowded markets appeared in Karol Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar, and Lajpat Nagar, among other places in Delhi. A similar gathering was seen in Chennai's T Nagar market and Indore's Rajwada market. Crawford Market, Dadar, and Lalbaug in Mumbai were also crowded with shoppers.

Along with the holiday, people are buying gold for the impending wedding season, therefore jewellery stores in Gujarat, particularly in Surat, have seen a jump in the number of purchasers. Earthen lamp merchants in Rajasthan are hoping for a good Diwali season. While business owners were pleased with the increased foot traffic following the pandemic's two-year loss, ANI spoke with numerous business owners and vendors who indicated that while business is excellent this year, it would never reach the level of pre-covid-19 days.

With the Calcutta High Court's ban on the bursting and sale of all types of firecrackers, traders at one of the most famous and largest firecracker markets in South 24 Parganas' Champahati faced losses this year. Meanwhile, despite repeated cautions from the Union Health Ministry to adhere to Covid procedures to avoid a resurgence in cases, massive groups were visible in the marketplaces without sufficient social distance or masks. Poor management was blamed on the administration by merchants. In markets, constant announcements urging people to keep their masks on and follow social distance were issued, but none of the rules were followed within the Delhi markets.

