Wow! IRCTC To Launch Indian Railways First Pod Hotel At Mumbai Central Station By Dec 2020

The Mumbai Central railway station is all set to get its first pod hotel by December 2020. Media reports suggest that the two non-air-conditioned waiting rooms on the first floor of the station will be turned into pod hotels. These hotels are capsule-like, ultra-modern and extremely small rooms meant for one person to sleep.

The passengers travelling from the station can halt in these rooms or can opt for overnight accommodation in the pods. Reportedly, these capsules are expected to be cheaper than the rooms that are currently being replaced. The tenders for the pod hotels have already been floated.

First pod hotel in India

The first-ever pod hotel in India was opened at Andheri in the year 2017. As per media reports, the pods at the Mumbai Central Station will be developed within six months after the tender is finalised. According to media reports, the specifications and designs of the pods to be constructed at Mumbai Central will be the same as the existing ones in India.

About 30 pods will be made in the first go at the station by December 2020. As per reports, it will take six months to develop these capsules. The time for which a passenger could stay in the pod is 12 hours.

Types of pods

The e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will construct two types of capsules namely, Classic and Suite at the station. The Classic pods are meant to have baggage space, lockers and charging sockets. Suite, on the other hand, will have a large bed with space for two people, personal lockers and WiFi service.

The IRCTC capsule will also have a large lounge. The pods’ common area will also host changing areas, washrooms as well as a cafeteria. IRCTC has been planning the construction of pod hotels at Mumbai Central since 2018.

