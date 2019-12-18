Arctic Circle To Get Its First Hotel Offering Panoramic View Of Northern Lights By 2022

In a bid keep the environment green while pushing tourism, Norwegian Hotel company Svart is set to open the world's first energy-positive hotel at the Arctic circle by 2022, according to international reports. The hotel which will be situated at the base of the Holandsfjorden glacier is a joint venture between Svart, MIRIS, Snohetta, and Powerhouse. According to the hotel's website, the circular hotel extends from the shoreline at the foot of the glacier into the Arctic fjord.

Australian research stations on Antarctica need around 150 people for jobs

World's first hotel in the Arctic circle

Boasting as energy positive, the hotel reduces its yearly energy consumption by 85% in comparison to modern hotels, according to its official website. Moreover, the hotel reportedly also harvests enough solar energy to cover the hotel operations and its construction, making it a sustainable tourist destination. The hotel's circular architecture which allows a panoramic view of the fjord is inspired by local traditions as it stands on wooden piles connecting the fjord with land states the website.

Here are some photos of the hotel shared by Svart:

84-year-old Canadian becomes oldest person to complete Antarctic marathon

Energy positive hotel

Reports state that the hotel will have 99 bedrooms, four restaurants and a 1,000 sq m spa with both indoor and outdoor offerings. Moreover, tourists will also reportedly choose from a host of activities from ice climbing to yoga in the midnight sun. The hotel also aims to become a fully off-grid, carbon-neutral and zero-waste property within the first five years.

Lowest point on Earth discovered beneath Antarctica's ice sheet; Here's how low

Architecture of Arctic hotel

The architecture which has been designed by Snohetta has also designed Norway's underwater restaurant. Hence, keeping in mind to not disturb marine life, the designers have reportedly opted for the wooden support to house an on-site sustainable farm, education center, and a design laboratory. Visitors will also be able to directly view the Northern Lights due to the hotel's glass-fronted design.

Antarctic fossils contain clue of global warming before dinosaur's extinction

Emotional intelligence key for success in school: Study