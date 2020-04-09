ITBP Hospital In Noida Declared 'COVID-19 Dedicated' By Union Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry has declared the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hospital in Greater Noida as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. All other patients have been moved to other facilities nearby.

READ: Uttar Pradesh Government Seals Coronavirus Hotspots In 15 Districts

A dedicated hospital

ITBP Director-General SS Deswal on Thursday said that he will be visiting the Chhawla camp and Greater Noida hospital to check preparedness. Earlier, ITBP was being used as a quarantine facility.

READ: Uttarakhand Ministers And MLAs Decide To Take 30% Pay Cut To Combat Virus Crisis

Speaking to ANI he said, "Quarantine centres were set up for those who were evacuated from different countries. Most of them have been sent to their homes after they tested negative. Now we are ready for the next task. Our camp has a capacity of 1,000 people for Delhi only. We have also set up hospital facilities. There is a 200-bed hospital of ITBP in Greater Noida which has been designated for treating COVID-19 patients by the MHA. We are prepared to deal with patients. Training has been imparted. We also have the equipment. Our hospitals across the country are ready so that we can treat people who are infected with the virus," he said. There is no lockdown for forces. They are part of essential services. Our headquarters are operating on 15-20% staff. They have been asked to stay at home. But, they will be available for duty at any time if the need arises," he stated.

READ: Shivraj Govt Seals Bhopal, Indore & Ujjain Amid Covid Rise; Kamal Nath Questions ESMA

Uttar Pradesh has reported 361 cases of the virus with four deaths and on Wednesday, the government declared as many as 15 hotspots in the state, including Noida, Agra, Ghaziabad have been sealed.

READ: Trump Attacks WHO For Jan 14 'no Covid Human-to-human Transfer' Claim; Makes It Personal