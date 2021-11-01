J&K Admin sets Up facilitation Centre For Papier-mache Artisans To Boost Handicraft Sector

To enhance papier-mache in Kashmir and promote the handicraft sector in the region, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has established the first shared facilitation centre for craftsmen. The papier-mache artisans, particularly those who prepare the papier-mache base, had many challenges due to a shortage of facilities. The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) in Srinagar has become the first common facilitation centre established by the government.

"We used to work at home. With this common facility, many artisans are coming here. Now all facilities are available in one place," Ghulam Nabi Dar, an artisan said, ANI reported. Other artisans believed the facility would help the handicraft industry. Quasar Ahmad Shan, another artisan said, "The importance of the centre is to boost this work. COVID has affected the handicraft sector. With this facility in place, we hope that the sector could recover soon."

Director IICT Zubair Ahmad told news agency ANI, "We have provided these facilities to artisans to boost their business. We have also signed an MoU for smooth operations for the centre. The facility has been put in place with a mind on future needs." Papier-mache is one of the handicrafts popular in Kashmir.

J&K hosts craft exhibition in Srinagar to boost handicraft, handloom sector

The government of Jammu and Kashmir conducted an exhibition in Srinagar last month to promote handicrafts and support the artisan population. Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Kashmir's Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms, stated that the department of handicrafts and handlooms organised the mega art show to promote handicraft art and enhance export trade. During the show in the valley, carpets, shawls, walnut goods, chain stitching, willow wicker, paper mache, woollens, and traditional food products were on display. According to Shah, the art industry in Kashmir is based on tourists, therefore shows like these are crucial in assisting artists and boosting the handicraft sector.

Due to the economic downturn, the artisan community has experienced a variety of challenges in recent years, and this pandemic (COVID-19) had an impact on the functioning of various artists. This year, though, the number of tourists is on the rise. Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, an artisan, had noted that an art show always pulls people in. "Such types of exhibitions always attract visitors, which benefit the artisans at large. The promotion of the handicraft sector will help artisans, and this type of exhibition should continue at other places in the valley," he stressed.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI