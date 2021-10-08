J&K Government Hosts Craft Exhibition In Srinagar To Boost Handicraft, Handloom Sector

The Jammu and Kashmir government held an exhibition in Srinagar to promote the handicraft sector and support the artisan population. The Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms in Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, said the department of handicrafts and handlooms arranged the mega art exhibition to highlight handicraft art and boost export trade. Carpets, shawls, walnut goods, chain stitching, willow wicker, paper mache, woollens, and traditional food products were on display during the show in the valley. According to Shah, the art business in Kashmir is reliant on tourists; thus, such exhibitions are critical in aiding artists and promoting the handicraft sector.

The artisan community has faced all forms of adversities in recent years due to the economic downturn, and this pandemic has also impacted the operations of several artists. However, the number of tourists is increasing this year. A craftsman, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, stated that an art display always draws people in. "Such types of exhibitions always attract visitors, which benefit the artisans at large. The promotion of the handicraft sector will help artisans, and this type of exhibition should continue at other places in the valley," he said.

VP Naidu urges people to buy handloom and handicraft products

On Thursday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu advised people, particularly young people, to buy and promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, Khadi, and other artisanal products rather than foreign goods. According to a press statement from the Vice President's Secretariat, the Vice President, who is on tour to the north-eastern states, inaugurated an exhibition of handloom and handicraft goods, walked through the stalls, and talked with craftsmen, weavers, and others in Agartala, Tripura on Thursday. He urged people to be "Vocal for Local," stating the products on display, including bamboo bottles, bamboo wallets, artificial flowers, Agarbati, Risha (traditional stole), mulberry silk products, and agar tree perfume-oil, had blown him away.

He lauded the talent and craftsmanship of the craftsmen, weavers, and makers of different traditional products, proposing that they be promoted. Indians have a lot of talent and knowledge, according to the Vice President. India has a demographic dividend, with approximately 65% of the population under the age of 35 and 50% under the age of 25.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/Unsplash