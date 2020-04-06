J&K: COVID-19 Toll Mounts To 109, Srinagar's Chattabal Declared 'Red Zone'

The number of active novel Coronavirus cases across Jammu and Kashmir has mounted to 109 as three more cases were detected in the Union Territory on Monday, government spokesman Rohit Kansal informed in a tweet.

In view of the increasing number of positive cases from the Srinagar district, the administration has declared Chattabal as “Red Zones”. As per the notification issued by, District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, “Chattabal area declared as Red zone has been sealed. Essential services/medical teams will move under supervision.”

Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

Health authorities in Srinagar said the Jammu and Kashmir Government has established COVID-19 hospitals that are working round-the-clock and performing sample testing swiftly. Director, Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Samir Mattoo told Republic TV the government established eight hospitals in Kashmir and three in Jammu exclusively for COVID-19 cases.

“All our COVID-19 hospitals are performing well and we have been able to reach out to the people with some sort of respite amid this healthcare emergency,” Dr Mattoo said, adding “we have also directed our staff to remain available on 24X7 shifts for any emergency”.

Reassure your children

According to an advisory issued in the media bulletin, people are advised to take care of the mental health of children. “It is important to reassure your children whenever needed, listen to their concerns and try answering their queries related to the outbreak. Do not avoid their questions related to COVID-19 or speak to them harshly. Make them understand that things will be better if we take proper care. Engage them in indoor activities to cut down boredom. Keep them in contact with their friends, cousins and loved ones by calling them up or through video calls."

The advisory asked people to give their children proper facts in a way that they can understand so that they do not remain confused, as this may increase their anxiety. “Ensure that they have a regular habit of studying by giving them small assignments related to their lessons,” the advisory added.

The advisory also called for taking special care of elderly persons by reminding them to practice handwashing as often as possible, making sure to tell them to cover their mouth and nose with a bent elbow when they cough or sneeze.

