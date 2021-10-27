J&K: Rajouri Administration Organises Himalayan Bike Rally Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan, started off the Himalayan Bike Rally organised by the Rajouri district administration, Jammu & Kashmir, as a part of the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations from the grounds of the PWD Dak Bungalow in Rajouri. Female bikers took part in the rally as well, which was organised in partnership with the Rajouri Tourism Development Authority.

"The aim of this rally is to engage the youth and cherish the environment of festivities. It will also lead increase in footfall which will ultimately improve tourism in the area. We are promoting women in every event organized by the administration," stated Rajesh K Shavan.

Himalayan Bike Rally organised in Rajouri, J&K

The rally will have over 50 bikers, including 7-8 women, on a round trip to Rajouri after passing through towns such as Nowshera, Sunderbani, and Thandapani, among others.

"There are around 50 bikers participating in the rally, out of which 7-8 are women. The rally will not only promotes tourism in Rajouri but will also send the message of road safety," said Preeti Choudhary, one of the bikers.

"A bike doesn't differentiate between who is riding it, it can be a girl or a boy. This event sends out a message that everyone can ride a bike," said Himani, another biker.

BSF 'All Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Border Security Force held an 'All-Women Mashaal Motorcycle Rally' in the national capital on October 23. 150 female motorcyclists from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) participated in the rally, which began at the National Police Memorial and ended at the CGO Complex.

According to reports, the event was inaugurated by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra. The BSF added that 150 female motorcyclists and pillion riders on 75 motorcycles took part in the rally, which commemorated India's 75th anniversary of independence, termed 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

The motorcycle procession started at 4.45 p.m. at the National Police Memorial and continued through some of Delhi's most famous landmarks, including Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, India Gate (1st circle), Red Fort, and Rajghat, before concluding at the CGO Complex.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI