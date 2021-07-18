J-K : To Revive Water Transport On Jhelum, Govt Imports First Luxury Boat With AC, TV Set

In a good news for tourists, Jammu and Kashmir's water transport authority has introduced the first luxury boat on the Jhelum river in an attempt to revive water transport in Kashmir. Three bus boats have been brought from New Zealand. For a week, the 13-seater 'Bus-Boat' has been undergoing trial runs on the Jhelum river between Lasjab, on the outskirts of Srinagar and Chattabal Weir. The new boats will allow tourists to explore different places in the valley.



This is for the first time in decades that a river transport facility will be thrown open to the public. Tourists will be able to take this boat ride from the Lasjan area of Srinagar to the interior of downtown. For this initiative, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has teamed up with the tourism department. The department says that it will be the cheapest mode of transport.



While speaking to ANI, Director of Private Company, Imran Malik, said, "It is an initiative by the government of Jammu and Kashmir for the revival of water transport. This boat has been made keeping in mind the current needs of the people. The boat has air conditioning, a music system, and a television. This is an optimum solution to decongest roads".

Luxury bus boats

The luxury bus boat will have seven stops — Pantha Chowk, Rajbagh, Peerzo, Polo View, Amira Kadal, Khankahi Moula, and Veer Chattabal. The luxury bus boat is equipped with an air-conditioner and an LCD television, and the boat is covered with transparent glass.



As per the reports, the private firm will hand over the fleet of five boats, including one bus-boat, two 20-seater-taxi boats, one leisure boat, and one rescue boat, to the Tourism Department after the trial ends. According to sources, the Bus-Boat is expected to operate daily, whereas the luxury boat will be kept reserved for special bookings and VIP movements.



However, this is for the first time that the people of Kashmir will experience something on this scale. A group of special engineers have also arrived from Mumbai. The experts will train the local boys in case of an emergency or technical issues.



"I am training local engineers so that if there is an issue, they can handle it. I am also telling them how to run this boat. If there is any issue, then we can even take care of the problem remotely, "said Bharat Gupta, Engineer.



Amid traffic congestion, river transport will prove to be one of the most economic, eco-friendly and fastest way of traveling in Srinagar.

IMAGE: ANI

CREDIT: (With some ANI inputs)