Jammu And Kashmir: First Open-air Floating Theatre Launched In Srinagar's Dal Lake

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta inaugurated a first-of-its-kind open-air theatre and laser show in the midst of Dal Lake in Srinagar on October 29.

Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta inaugurated a first-of-its-kind open-air theatre and laser show in the midst of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday, October 29, as part of the ongoing Iconic Week Festival. Other dignitaries in attendance included Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar, Secretary Tourism and Culture Sarmad Hafeez, and Director Tourism. The dignitaries and other guests sat in an open-air theatre to watch the film Kashmir ki Kali.

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department collaborated with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth Jammu and Kashmir to put on the exhibition. Earlier, the Chief Secretary launched a laser display at Ghat No. 7, where a short film about the history of Kashmir's houseboats was also screened on an open houseboat. The dignitaries also toured the exhibition, which featured ancient testimonials, magazines, and photographs of houseboats on the Jhelum River and Dal Lake, as well as Kashmiri culture and traditional cuisine.

First-ever open-air floating theatre launched in Dal Lake, Srinagar

At the event, a shikara rally adorned with lights and singing and dancing Kashmiri melodies proceeded through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana, thrilling guests and other bystanders along the Boulevard road. Tourists were allowed to join the celebrations and watch laser shows and films on a fleet of shikaras and houseboats. The tourists were enthusiastic, thanking the tourism department for organising such events and allowing them to experience them.

Amit Shah's visit to Dal Lake this week 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Shikara Festival at the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this week. Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also present. Earlier this week, the Union Home Minister, who was on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time after Article 370 was repealed in August 2019, offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district. A cleanliness drive on the Dal lake had re-started earlier last month to preserve its heritage and beauty. It had previously been put on a hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative had been taken up by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

With inputs from ANI

