Kalaburagi Dy Commissioner Orders Closure Of Bars, Restaurants As COVID-19 Cases Soar

Amid the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat has prohibited the sale of liquor and ordered the closure of bars and restaurants in the district until further orders as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

"Gatherings including local markets, village fairs, Urs festival in the district have been banned as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus until further orders," Sharat said.

The state has recorded six positive cases of Coronavirus, of which a 76-year-old has died of the virus while the rest are quarantined at a Bengaluru hospital. The Karnataka Health Department on Sunday said that all the family members and other contacts of the patient who died are being monitored closely.

"Till date, six COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state including one death. The 5 Coronavirus positive cases are in isolation at the designated hospital in Bengaluru," the government said.

Coronavirus crisis in India

The country has recorded two deaths so far, while the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 110 on Sunday including 17 foreign nationals. Besides the 76-year-old, another 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Friday night.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases, 32, followed by Kerala reporting 22. Amid the scare of the deadly virus, the total number of patients treated of the virus and discharged from hospital has also risen to 13, with three more cases treated successfully, reported from Rajasthan, according to Ministry of Health.

