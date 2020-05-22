Karachi Spy Makes Call To CISF Personnel Posted In Delhi; Special Cell Begins Probe

A woman constable posted with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi got a mysterious WhatsApp phone call from Karachi who demanded information regarding the force's camp and other crucial things. When the CISF personnel disconnected the call, to her surprise, the caller made a video call to confront her. However, the CISF personnel didn't take the call and informed her senior.

A special cell of the Delhi Police is now looking into the matter. A highly placed source said that the CISF personnel who got the call is posted at Vikas Puri.

"The number is of Pakistan from which the call was made. The caller told the CISF personnel that he knew her well. He revealed some crucial information. The caller told her her real name about her home town. He also knew about her posting," said the source posted with special cell.

READ | Pakistan International Airline Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport With Over 90 On Board

The source further revealed that the caller then told her to reveal the information regarding the force camp and ongoing operation. "He told her that she can demand anything and her demand will be met. The CISF personnel got suspicious and disconnected the call. A few seconds later the caller made a video call. However, the CISF personnel didn't take it," the source said.

She then reported the matter to the senior officials. They decided to approach the police. Initially, a complaint was given to Vikas Puri police station where an FIR was lodged. Later seeing the gravity of the matter it was transferred to Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

READ | Pakistan Troops Shell LoC Areas In Twin Sectors Of Poonch, Rajouri

Larger conspiracy?

The source said that the woman took the cell number from Baghpat. A team was sent there to interrogate the shop keeper. Even after questioning the shop keeper the cops failed to get any lead.

"There would be a larger conspiracy. The woman doesn't have any social media account. And she recently took the number. The caller from Karachi knows a lot about her and the Pakistan International Airline Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport With Over 90 On Boardbase camp. He must have a handler in Delhi," said the source.

Further probe into the matter is on.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Condoles Lives Lost In PIA Plane Crash In Karachi; Inquiry Ordered

READ | CISF, CRPF Camps, High Rises, Villages Among 63 Containment Zones