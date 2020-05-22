Pakistan PM Imran Khan Condoles Lives Lost In PIA Plane Crash In Karachi; Inquiry Ordered

Condoling the bereaved families of the victims of the PIA plane crash, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday, expressed his grief. He added that he was in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik who has left for Karachi with rescue and relief teams. He also assured that an immediate inquiry will be instituted, to ascertain the reason for the crash.

Imran Khan condoles victims' families

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

PIA plane crashes at Karachi

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight on its way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in the area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, according to Civil Aviation Authority sources. The flight had 98 people - 91 passengers and 7 crew members onboard, report sources. The plane crashed just a minute before landing in Karachi.

Sources report that the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have arrived at the crash site to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts. The plane has crash-landed inside a residential colony, near the airport, as per sources. The Pakistan Army's COAS has directed the provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort and has condoled the loss of lives in the crash.

Update #PIA Incident:

Pak Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts.

Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

The PIA Airbus A320 had 98 people on board including 91 passengers and seven flight crew, the report quoted the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources as saying. Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident, Dawn news quoted Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, as saying. The fate of the people was not immediately known.

Pakistan resumes partial operation of flights

On Saturday - May 16, Pakistan resumed domestic flight operations in a phased manner as the government eased the nationwide-lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The resumption of the domestic flight services under strict restrictions from five major airports on Saturday came as the Pakistan government last week said that it would begin a phased lifting of the lockdown due to its effect on the economy and the workforce, the Geo News reported. The ban on international flight operations, meanwhile, has been extended until May 31.