Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Aims To Develop 46 Heritage Places Of Kempagowda In Bengaluru

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's aims to develop 46 Kempegowda heritage places located in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikballapura, and Tumakuru districts, in a bid to promote tourism in the state. The sites have been identified to be in three circuits that would be developed at a cost of Rs 223 crore for promoting tourism. A plan has been prepared to develop the Magadi circuit at a cost of Rs 132 crore. Rs 47 crore for the Bengaluru circuit, and Rs 44 crore for the Nandi circuit.

What led to the development of Heritage places

Karnataka has one of the metropolitan cities of India and is known for its famous food, heritage and IT sectors. The number of tourist arrivals in Karnataka has crossed 85 million for the first time with the state government aggressively promoting UNESCO World Heritage Centres of Hampi and Pattadakal. Karnataka has the largest number of tourist destinations, which include heritage, pilgrimage, adventure, pristine beaches, waterfalls and rivers. The aim is to place Karnataka as one of the top tourist destinations in the country and also among the top tourist destinations in the world. The engagement of people in tourism for Karnataka is 0.5 per cent foreign population and 180 per cent local and Indian population in last seven years. Karnataka CM's mission to instigate 46 heritage places in Kempegowda is to position Karnataka among the top tourist's spots in India as well as the world.

Karnataka's groundwork towards tourism

The CM chaired the review meeting of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Development Board on Tuesday. The three circuits will involve the development of the historical heritage sites in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru. The three circuits have been identified at Magadi circuit being taken up a cost of Rs 47 crore, Bengaluru and Nandi circuits being taken up at a cost of Rs 44 crore. Officials informed the meeting that work on erecting a 108 ft tall bronze statue of Kempegowda near the Bengaluru International Airport was under progress. A theme park around the statue is also being planned and the entire project is being executed at a cost of Rs 64 crore.

Work on building a Samadhi in memory of Kempegowda at Kempapura in Ramanagara district at a cost of Rs 32 crore will start soon as the land acquisition process was currently in the final stage. The chief minister directed the officials to ensure that a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of the 46 families to be displaced due to land acquisition was implemented with necessary basic amenities and infrastructural facilities including road, water and sanitation. Yediyurappa also directed that books on Kempegowda, documentaries and forts built by the Bengaluru founder as also the lakes and heritage sites are prepared in coordination with all departments such as tourism development, minor irrigation, public works, religious endowment, forests, horticulture and BBMP.

The meeting also decided to allocate a grant of Rs 1.25 crore for improvement of the infrastructure facilities at the Gangambike Aikya Mantap in MK Hubballi and also to waive the two-month rent to the tune of Rs 2.97 lac of the 81 shops coming under the Koodalasangama Development Authority on account of the flood inundation. A Rs 10 crore action plan for the development of the heritage sites around Kittur was approved at the Kittur Development Authority meeting presided over by the chief minister. The Rs 10 crore is part of the Rs 50 crore set apart for the development of Kittur heritage sites in the state’s budget for the year 2021-22.