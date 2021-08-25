Karnataka Govt Urges IT Firms In Bengaluru To Extend Work From Home Till Dec 2022

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government requested IT businesses to extend the option for employees to work from home till December 2022. This was done to alleviate traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road as a result of the Bengaluru metro construction. In the COVID pandemic crisis, IT companies working from home (WFH) gave some respite to traffic movement on the ORR, according to the Karnataka government. However, with the start of metro construction on ORR, traffic management on ORR will be extremely challenging, especially if IT companies begin work from the office. This is also a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Karnataka government urges Bengaluru IT companies to continue work from home till December 2022

In its letter to the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the Department of Electronics, Information Technology said, "BMRCL is starting metro construction works on Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and the construction of the same could extend to about 1.5 to 2 years. The ORR houses many large Tech Parks and IT Company campuses and carries a large amount of traffic throughout the day. The ORR despite having six lanes and service roads is infamous for its perennial traffic congestion."

State government issues transport options via Bus Priority Lanes and safe bike lanes for Bengaluru

The state government says it has made steps to give alternative mobility options for individuals working or transiting through ORR by implementing Bus Priority Lanes (BPL) and safe bike lanes. The state requested that people distribute this information to IT businesses located on ORR so that infrastructure development efforts can proceed without delay, easing future traffic congestion. The government said that in addition to these measures to promote mass transit and cycling as alternative modes of transportation on ORR, it would be extremely beneficial if IT companies, particularly those located in ORR, extended the work-from-home option for the majority of employees until December 2022, and/or IT parks/companies were advised to stagger the working hours for those employees who work physically at the office. Buses (BM'l'C/Company) are encouraged to be used by IT employees who need to physically attend office as these buses drive on BUS lanes.

