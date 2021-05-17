Karnataka Man Takes To The Job Of Feeding Animals, Urges Others To Do The Same

In these tough times, when the streets are dim, isolated, with no human to be seen, the animals are as miserable as we are. There's no one to pet them, let alone give them a morsel of chapati or crumbs of biscuits, which, sitting near the bus stands and railway stations, they earlier used to turn a blind eye to. Seeing their misery, a dog rescuer in Karnataka for four long years, Vikash A Bafna has come to their rescue and turned to feed the animals, he fondly calls his 'friends'.

'If every person feeds one animal, none would be left hungry'

"The animals are as important a part of this planet as humans, and need food and water to live," said Bafna while beginning to unfold his tale, which he has himself weaved in the past few days. Pointing out that like humans, these tough times have also put animals in misery, he began to describe his daily routine. "I start feeding them at 5'o clock every day and till the time I finish it's 9 pm already. I take almost 100kgs in buckets and in my car, cover a radius of almost 10kms every day, feeding all the animals, the dogs that come my way." He added, " If not more, I feed at least 250 dogs and other animals every day."

He said that earlier he used to buy food per kg, but as the number of animals went on to increase, the expenses also started increasing, and that's when he thought of getting the food made. Pointing out that there was an old guard that he knew, who was struggling in this tough time like many others, he said, "I gave him the responsibility. I get him the grocery and everything else that he needs for cooking, and he comes and cooks and that's how we are managing to feed so many animals every day."