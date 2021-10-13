Karnataka: Muslim Woman Offers Puja At Hindu Temple Built By Late Husband 50 Years Ago

On the occasion of Dussehra, a Muslim woman was seen worshipping at a Temple. The lady was performing special prayers at a temple in Shivamogga's Sagar city built by her late husband. Famida spoke to ANI about how her husband built the temple many years ago.

"This Bhagawati Amma temple was established by my husband, a railway employee, and given over to the Hindu community 50 years ago," she stated.

The Bhagavati Amma temple in Sagar, is located around 375 kilometres from Bengaluru. It was built 50 years ago by her late husband Ibrahim Sharif on land granted by the Railways.

India is known for its diversity as well as its unity. The secret to our country's prosperity has been living in peace despite our differing religious beliefs. Occasionally, we see situations where communal harmony survives despite certain elements preaching hatred in an attempt to split the Indian people. With a Muslim woman and her relatives performing special puja there during the ongoing Navratri holiday, a modest temple amid the Sahyadri mountains in Karnataka has become a symbol of communal unity

Image: ANINews.in_Facebook