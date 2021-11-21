Karnataka: NIT Students Design Multi-featured e-bike For Forest Department

Students at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) have created a one-of-a-kind e-bike for the forest department. "This e-bike was created with the forest department's and officials' needs in mind. They are the ones who drive deep into the forest in their own vehicles to safeguard it," Dr Pruthviraj U, assistant professor of water resources and ocean engineering at NITK in Surathkal, noted.

He told news agency ANI, "This mobility drive can be solar-powered and charge walkie-talkies, mobiles or GPS systems and the headlight can be dismantled into a portable torch with inbuilt batteries."

"When our professor came up with this idea, we all had to get together since one of us had to design and the other had to know how to manufacture. Keeping all of this in mind, we designed this bike that can be utilised in the forest. We would also like to thank NITK for giving us this opportunity," Rakshith, a student, told ANI. It should be noted that such efforts ease India's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.

India Launches EV Awareness Portal 'E-Amrit'

Meanwhile, India inaugurated the E-Amrit web platform earlier this month at the COP26 session in Glasgow, in a key step toward supporting a move toward electric vehicles. The portal, which mostly focuses on electric vehicles, was created and is maintained by NITI Aayog as part of a joint knowledge-sharing programme with the United Kingdom government. It is a component of the two countries' Joint Roadmap 2030. In a statement, NITI Aayog stated that E-Amrit is a one-stop destination for all information on electric cars and would dispel all myths surrounding EV adoption, buying, investment opportunities, policy subsidies, and more.

Aside from that, E-Amrit will complement the Centre's other programmes aimed at promoting knowledge about electric vehicles, ultimately sensitising customers to the benefits of EV adoption. NITI Aayog announced the opening of the web portal on Twitter, saying it was created to accelerate India's transportation e-mobility revolution. NITI Aayog also plans to expand the portal's functionality and introduce new innovative tools to make it more interactive and user-friendly.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI