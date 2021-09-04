Karnataka Teen Accidentally Receives Two Doses Of COVID Vaccine In Two-minute Span

In Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a 19-year-old man was given two doses of the Covishield vaccine within a time span of two minutes. As per the PTI report, KB Arun, who is from Kootelu in the Sullia taluk, had shown no repercussions of the two injections as of Thursday. Since Wednesday, health officials have been taking a careful check on the situation at his home.

More about the double Covishield vaccination given to a person

Arun, who is a daily wage employee, received his first injection of COVID vaccine from the Duggalakda High School in Sullia taluk on Wednesday, which was said to be overcrowded owing to the continuing mega vaccination push. According to the report, he remained in the room for a certain time before being given the second injection by the exact same personnel, who were not aware of the fact that he had previously been given the shot, as per news agency PTI.

According to Sullia Taluk health officer Dr. B Nandakumar, the misunderstanding happened as the teenager did not go out of the room after being inoculated. He further added that Arun is said to have been under the misconception that he will be needing two doses of the vaccine to travel, and the medical personnel could not recognise him either. Nandakumar also added that Arun still needs to obtain the next dosage of the vaccination within the next 84 days.

Covid cases in Karnataka

On Friday, Karnataka confirmed 1,220 new COVID-19 instances and 19 fatalities, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,53,064 and fatalities to 37,380. There were also 1,175 patients discharged from the hospital on the day, and the total number of recoveries in the state went to 28,97,254.

The city of Bengaluru had the most cases registered with 319. A total of 202 COVID patients were discharged and eight fatalities have been reported. According to a health department report, the total number of active cases in the state is now 18,404.

As per PTI, Dakshina Kannada was the second-highest COVID affected district with 232 new cases, followed by Udupi at 150, Mysuru with 86 cases and Hassan with 81 cases. Holding a total of 12,38,834 positive confirmed cases, Bengaluru Urban district led the list, trailed by Mysuru with 1,76,344 and Tumakuru with 1,19,370. Bengaluru Urban was also the city with the most COVID patients discharges.

(Image Credit: AP)