Kashmir: 2 Minor Girls Among 3 Injured In Cross-border Shelling In Baramulla District

Three persons including two girls were injured in cross-border shelling in Churanda village near LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday. An official said that the shelling started at the Hajipeer sector of Uri after the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire by attacking Indian army posts.

The soldiers manning the fence retaliated strongly, he said. The shelling continued intermittently for some time which created panic at Chrunda, Batgran, Hathlanga, Mothal, Sahoora, Silikote, Balkote, Nambla, Garkote areas, reports said. They said that the two girls Shanaza Bano (12) daughter of Bashir Ahmad and Thaira Bano (20) wife of liyaqat Ali and a boy suffered injuries at Churanda village. A residential house also got damaged in village Churanda.

Army Chief urges troops to remain alert

In his recent visit to Valley, Army Chief General MM Naravane urged the troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir Valley to remain alert and be prepared to meet any emerging security challenge.

The Chief of Army Staff was also briefed by the local commanders on the situation on the Line of Control, ceasefire violations, our retaliations, counter-infiltration operations, and operational preparedness being maintained. He urged the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality and reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

Pertinently, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector of the district on April 30.

On April 29, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Poonch district on April 28.

(Image: PTI)