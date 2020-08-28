Karnataka Authority Tells Bengaluru Metro To Remove Hindi Signages; Use Kannada & English

Karnataka Development Authority (KDA) chairman T Nagabharana demanded from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) the removal of Hindi signage from metro stations and trains and to replace them with signs in Kannada & English.

In a meeting with the BMRCL officials on Thursday, the KDA chairman demanded the removal of Hindi signages, asking for it to be replaced by signages in the local language.

The KDA also demanded that only Kannadigas be given blue-collar jobs at BMRC in the cleaning and security sections.

KDA demands removal of Hindi signages

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation should remove Hindi signage from metro stations & trains. Signages in metro trains & stations should be in Kannada & English: Kannada Development Authority Chairman T Nagabharana said during meeting with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation officials — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Kanimozhi demands suspension of AYUSH Min Sec

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has written a letter to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik urging him to immediately order an inquiry into the incident of "discrimination on the basis of language" by imposing the Hindi language on non-Hindi speaking participants during a virtual training event conducted by Union Ministry of AYUSH. She also urged to take action on all officials who acted in a manner of discrimination towards the attendants of the webinar.

"I write this letter to bring to your attention an incident of the imposition of Hindi, in violation of our constitutional principles, which has taken place during a virtual training event/webinar conducted by the Union Ministry of AYUSH," read the letter by Kanimozhi.

'Equating Hindi With Nationalism Is Shameful'

On Wednesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi said that more than not knowing Hindi, the issue of equating Hindi with nationalism is "shameful" and it edged out all other languages in the country in determining one's identity. She claimed that she had never studied Hindi in school nor learnt the language even after she started going to Delhi as a Parliamentarian.

On Sunday, Kanimozhi had said she was asked whether or not she was an Indian after she told a CISF official at the airport to speak in Tamil or English as she did not understand Hindi. The CISF had subsequently ordered a probe into the matter.

"The issue is not about knowing Hindi or not. It is shameful (to say) I can be Indian only if I know Hindi," Kanimozhi said.

The language barrier persisted in several places, especially the Central government offices, Kanimozhi said. With a change in attitude, people will definitely get the feeling that they too are Indians and are respected, she added.

Image credits: PTI