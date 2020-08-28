Latest News: SSR's Sister Slams Rhea; NCB Brings In 4 People; Laura Makes Landfall In US

Sushant's sister consigns Rhea to her fate

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday said that she wished that her 'Bhai' would have never met Rhea Chakraborty "at all" after the Jalebi actor, in pre-summons interviews to several news channels, portrayed Sushant as an individual with a “mental problem” and vilified him and his family on numerous counts, lumping most allegations against herself (Rhea) as baseless.

I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

NCB brings in 4 masked persons for questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Friday brought in four suspects for questioning. According to sources, the four people were drug peddlers who were brought to the NCB's Mumbai Office with their faces covered, visuals of which are accessed by Republic Media Network.

Kamala Harris backs anti-racism protests, slams Trump

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris in her speech on Thursday targeted incumbent President Donald Trump over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and also defended the ongoing protests against racial injustice. "People are rightfully angry and exhausted," she said. "After the murders of Breonna [Taylor] and George [Floyd] and Ahmaud [Arbery] and so many others, it's no wonder people are taking to the streets, and I support them.”

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Adding on the challenges of the US government, Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron in Louisiana on Thursday bringing in “catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding” that has reportedly claimed the lives of at least four people. Apart from extensive property damage and blackouts, category 4 hurricane has the maximum wind speed of 150 miles per hour and is also being deemed as one of the strongest to hit the country. It slammed the Gulf Coast early Thursday and then roared through Louisiana.

Putin touts Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Sputnik V' on Thursday, August 27 and added that the vaccine developed by the nation's scientists earlier this month is both effective and safe. Putin's comments came amid rising global concerns about the drug that has only been studied for just two months. In an interview with the state Rossia 24 TV channel on Thursday, the Russian President is reported to have said that the 'world’s first vaccine' against COVID-19 received a government nod and was approved “in strict accordance with Russian laws” at par with “international practice and regulations.”

Messi's Argentine hometown dreams of return

In the aftermath of Lionel Messi’s surprise decision of leaving the European club Barcelona earlier this week, his Argentine hometown Rosario, the city 300 kilometres north of Buenos Aires where he was born is reportedly hoping that he would return and play with the local team, Newell’s Old Boys. According to agency reports, hundreds of fans of the local team not only formed a noisy and colourful caravan of vehicles but went from Rosario’s “Marcelo Bielsa” stadium to its Flag Monument on Thursday.

