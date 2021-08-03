Kejriwal Approves Oxygen Production Policy To Avoid Crisis In Delhi Like 2nd COVID Wave

Preparing for the third COVID wave, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, approved the oxygen production promotion policy. Under this policy, Kejriwal stated that his government will provide incentives to private sector to set up oxygen production plants, invest in oxygen tankers and set up oxygen storage facilities in Delhi. AAP had maintained that under the NGT policy, Delhi govt was not allowed to set up oxygen plants in the national capital. These steps will improve oxygen availability in Delhi, said Kejrieal, unlike the last COVID wave.

In May, Kejriwal announced that his govt was starting an oxygen concentrator bank and 200 such units will be set up across the national capital. He said that his team will provide concentrators at the doorstep of patients in home isolation, if needed. This move was done as Delhi's oxygen demand dropped from 700 MT per day to 580 MT.

Dehi's O2 consumption audit

In June, an interim report was submitted to SC on the oxygen supply audit of Delhi from April 10 to 21 May. The 5-member SC sub-group committee headed by Dr. Randeep Guleria - AIIMS Director, pointed out a gross discrepancy (about 4 times) in the oxygen consumption claimed (1140 MT) and calculated consumption by the formula for bed capacity (289MT) on May 13. From 183 hospitals, the Committee flagged four hospitals - Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital, and Liferay Hospital, claiming that they had extremely high oxygen consumption with very few beds.

Moreover, the report noted that as per the Centre's calculation Delhi's oxygen requirement was 332 MTs (counting 50% oxygenated non-ICU beds only) and 449.42 MTs, as per Delhi govt's calculation (including all non-ICU oxygen beds). The report concluded that Delhi was receiving excess oxygen, while states like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand, Punjab and even Jammu-Kashmir suffered. Inadequate availability of tankers to transport LMO, slow decantation and holding up turnaround time for containers were also pointed out as reasons for oxygen mismanagement. Amid massive political outrage, AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria clarified that 'it was an interim report', adding that the final report will give a better idea of oxygen consumption in Delhi.

Delhi's oxygen crisis

In the second COVID wave, India grappled with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. Delhi, which increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. SC then ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted a 11-member panel to decide on oxygen allocation to states.