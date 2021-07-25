Kerala: Families Evacuated In Munnar Amid Rains After Warning On Disaster Detection System

Several parts of Kerala have been facing heavy rainfall for the past few days resulting in a flood-like situation. Amidst this, around 30 families were evacuated from the Anthoniyar Colony in Munnar after receiving a signal from the Disaster Detection System. The evacuation was carried out on Saturday evening and the rest of them are said to be done on Sunday.

Warning from the Disaster Detection System in Munnar

After the warning from the Disaster Detection System on Saturday, authorities immediately started the evacuation process from the Anthoniyar Colony. The colony is located in an area prone to landslides which is an easy target for heavy rainfall. It is informed that 30 families were shifted on Saturday evening and the others will be shifted on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Munnar Village Officer KV Jhonson said, "After the information was reported to the State Disaster Management Authority, the government led evacuation measures were expedited. The families were shifted to Mount Carmel Auditorium."

A local resident, Manikyan, also said, "During the Pettimudi tragedy too the bridge was damaged which slowed the entire rescue process. The bridge was constructed last year but the road has caved in."

The signal came on the same day when years back on July 24, 2005, six residents of the same colony were killed after a landslide. The Early Disaster Detection System has been set up by the Amrita Institute after the 2005 disaster. The system is powered by geological sensors and 10 wireless sensor nodes.

However, the families were not ready to relocate as they were complaining about the government's false promises of providing better housing facilities after the 2005 landslides.

Kerala Rains

Kerala has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. According to the latest update, Munnar in Idukki has recorded the highest rainfall till now. The Indian Meteorological Department has already predicted heavy rainfall till July 26.

The weather has affected roads and highways causing disruption in traffic. Also, a mudslide was reported from the Munnar-Devikulam route followed by a road getting caved in near the Periyavara bridge in the inter-state highway near Munnar. Due to heavy rains, the gates of Kallarkutty, Pambla, and Malankara dams were opened on Saturday.

(Source: ANI)