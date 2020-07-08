Kolkata: 25 Containment Zones To Have Strict 7-day Lockdown From July 9; List Here

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has released the list of 25 Containment Zones in the metropolis which will have a strict implementation of lockdown from July 9 for seven days. In a bid to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus, the West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to impose a complete shutdown in containment zones and buffer zones across the state from 5 pm on July 9 till July 16.

Issuing a notification, the state government said private and government offices in containment zones and buffer zones will remain shut. The notification further allowed essential services to run as usual in these zones. The government also suspended transport services in these zones across the state. It said the relaxations will be given only in green zones.

Kolkata has reported 7,680 cases of COVID-19 of which 4,690 patients have recovered and 438 died. The number of active cases as of July 7 stands at 2,552.

List of Kolkata's containment zone:

Sources say the Kolkata police will guard the entry-exit gates of the containment zones which have been cordoned off. No outsiders will be allowed to enter or exit these containment zones. But for an isolation unit, only those residing inside it will not be allowed to come out. Police will reportedly fix timings for markets in containment zones, if needed and will also provide food in these affected areas.

On Tuesday, West Bengal's COVID-19 cases surged to 23,837 after 850 more patients got infected in 24 hours, according to its health department data. 25 more deaths were reported in the state today, taking the toll to 804. The number of active cases of infection stands at 7,243 while 15,790 patients have recovered so far, including 555 patients recovering from the highly contagious virus on Tuesday.

Kolkata airport on Saturday, barred flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad to Kolkata. The airport authorities said that flights from these six cities have been banned till July 19 or till further orders. Recently, ICMR's serosurvey study conducted in Kolkata has found that over 14% of Kolkata residents have developed COVID-19 antibodies, hinting at a rise to Coronavirus cases in the city.

