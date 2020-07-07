West Bengal Mulls Complete Lockdown In North 24 Parganas, Prepares Fresh Containment Plan

Amid surging coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government is mulling to re-impose a complete lockdown in the North 24 Parganas district for at least 14 days, although the dates have not yet been finalised. This, after the district reported a massive spike in the last couple of days of COVID-19 cases.

The plan for a fresh lockdown comes in the wake of a proposal from the district administration for a fresh containment plan. Bidhannagar, Barasat, Basirhat, Barrackpore, and Bongaon municipal areas are likely to come under the lockdown in the district. The proposal is to close markets and shut down public transport in the district and allow only standalone shops to remain open.

Proposed containment plan:

Bengal Coronavirus outbreak

West Bengal recorded 861 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, a second consecutive day with one of the highest spikes since the outbreak, with numbers shooting above the 800-mark, taking the infection tally in the state to 22,987.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal mounted to 779 on Monday with the highest one-day spike of 22 fatalities, the health department said. "The 22 people died due to comorbidities and COVID-19 in these cases was incidental," the department said.

The number of active patients rose to 6,973. A total of 524 people have been discharged from different hospitals since Sunday evening. During the same period, 10,919 samples have been examined for COVID-19, the bulletin added.

