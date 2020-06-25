Work For Kushinagar Airport Started During Our Govt's Tenure: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the declaration of the airport in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar as an international airport, stating it will offer improved connectivity to the important Buddhist pilgrimage site. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the work on Kushinagar Airport was started during his government's tenure in the state.

'Other approvals should be given approval...'

"Congratulations to those who started the work of Kushinagar airport, which is approved by the Cabinet as an International Airport and which was started during the SP government," Yadav tweeted (translated from Hindi). "Meerut, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, Azamgarh, and other airports the work for which was started by the SP government should be given approval at the earliest," he added.

'Mid-point of the Buddhist circuit'

PM Modi said the decision to upgrade the Kushinagar airport as an international airport is a great news for Uttar Pradesh, tourism and those inspired by the noble thoughts of Lord Buddha. "Kushinagar Airport will now be an international airport. Connectivity will improve significantly. More tourists and pilgrims will also mean better opportunities for the local population," he said

"You know that Kushinagar is the mid-point of the Buddhist circuit. It has pilgrimage sites in Lumbini, Shravasti, Kapilvastu nearby in, and a little farther, it has sites in Sarnath and Gaya," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media after a Cabinet meeting.

"However, there was no airport there of international standards. Kushinagar airport is being declared as an international airport. A 3-km-long runway strip has already been made. Now, even a big aircraft of Airbus can land at the airport," he added.

Later, in an official statement, the Central government said around 200-300 devotees from Thailand, Cambodia, Japan, Myanmar, etc come to offer prayers at Kushinagar on any given day. Kushinagar is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site, where Gautama Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana after his death, it explained.

The decision will result in the boosting of domestic/international tourism and the economic development of the regions. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, it will be an important strategic location with the international border close by. Kushinagar is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh about 50 km east of Gorakhpur and is one of the important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

(With agency inputs)