'Who Is Opposed To Rahul And Priyanka?': Digvijaya Confirms Congress Rift And Backs Vadras

Even as Congress continues to attack Narendra Modi-led Central government on a range of matters, including on Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it seems discontentment is brewing in within its own party ranks. Not long ago, Congress suffered a major jolt when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP and the party lost Madhya Pradesh, and now, voices have been raised around re-instating Rahul Gandhi as party chief.

Inner-party democracy seems to have not improved since Scindia's exit, as sources on Thursday informed that in the recent CWC meeting, several leaders voiced their differences on the party's line of attack and its leadership. However, Congress' senior leader Digvijaya Singh was quick to come to their defense and stated that 'whole Congress unitedly stands with Nehru Gandhi family.' In his tweet, he sycophantically asked as to who in the grand-old party is opposed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?

Citing 'ideological clarity' to justify the family line and dynasty politics, Singh said that all Congress leaders - juniors and seniors must be clear about the ideology, otherwise, the differences may harm the party, he added.

Who in Congress is opposed to Rahul ji or Priyanka ji? Name one senior leader? Whole Congress unitedly stands with Nehru Gandhi Family. They are the binding force. What is more important is the Ideological clarity among Congress leaders junior or senior which is harming the Party — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) June 25, 2020

Amit Shah comments on Congress' inner-party democarcy

Home Minister Amit Shah, remarking on the 45th anniversary of the declaration of Emergency - that was enforced by former PM Indira Gandhi and remains among the most widely criticised decisions in the history of Independent India - lashed out at the Congress' inner democracy saying that those not belonging to 'one dynasty' cannot raise their voice in Congress.

In what is a reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, the Home Minister asked why Congress leaders are shouted down when they raise issues against the party. Commenting on the sacking of Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, without taking his name, Shah said he was 'unceremoniously' sacked and leaders are 'feeling suffocated.'

CWC meeting

While voices of other leaders were allegedly not heard, top Congress leadership - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh attacked the Centre. Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the meeting the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday claimed that the current crisis on the border with China is attributable to the "mismanagement" of the BJP-led government and the "wrong policies" pursued by it.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who also attended the meeting opined that the crisis on the border, if not tackled firmly, can lead to a serious situation. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi maintained his line of attack on Centre by repeating his unsubstantiated 'China has occupied Indian territory' claim.

