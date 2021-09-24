Madhya Pradesh: Indore Police Recover State Property Worth 1000 Crores From Land Mafia

Indore administration announced on Friday that they have successfully recovered Rs 1,000 crores worth of land belonging to the state government. The land was held illegally by mafias and was taken under the state government’s 'anti-mafia campaign'. According to the information shared by the state officials, the Indore Municipal Corporation and police reached the targeted areas early in the morning and began demolishing the properties built on the land captured illegally.

While briefing the media, Pawan Jain, Additional Collector Magistrate said, "The mafias, Sohrab Patel and Yunus Patel had illegally occupied government land worth Rs 1,000 crores. We have recovered this land. We started this operation at 5 am today." He further said that the two mafias used to collect rent money by building illegal shops, hotels, and marriage halls. He also revealed that their investigation discovered 80 such shops in the market. However, different civic teams came together and destroyed their illegal properties. He continued, "In this anti-mafia campaign, there were around 150-200 municipal corporation workers and 100 police personnel involved." Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Indore police's aggressive crackdown on criminals

Last year in December, the Indore police demolished two illegal properties that belonged to the goons under the Indore Police's "anti-mafia campaign." The police used a similar strategy as yesterday as teams from Indore Municipal Corporation and the state police reached the properties of two goons early in the morning. The police then made sure that the area was barricaded to keep the by-passers safe during the demolishment of buildings. The police then demolished a two-story house of a "goon" named Moinuddin alias Mannu. His property was located in Chatripura and was demolished in the drive. Another property demolished by the police was located in the Bombay Bazar area and was operated by a "goon" named Athar Baig. The police took anyone who protested under custody. The police are on a strict hunt of goons and mafias as earlier this week, police arrested a racket that was involved in betting on IPL matches. The police arrested four people in Indore city. The police acted on a tip-off as the police raided an apartment in the Lasudia area on Tuesday night and arrested the four bookies.

With ANI inputs