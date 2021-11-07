Maha: 95 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 deaths

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) With the addition of 95 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,66,631, while four deaths pushed the toll to 11,542, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 percent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,149, while the death toll is 3,289, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

