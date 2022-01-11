Maha: Govt Doctor Shot Dead In Yavatmal

A doctor working as a government medical officer was shot dead by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, police said.

Dr Hanumant Dharmkare, the deceased, was attached to the Umarkhed rural government hospital.

As per preliminary information, he was shot dead in front of the hospital around 4.45 pm, said district superintendent of police Dilip Bhujbal-Patil.

The police have launched a manhunt for the assailants, he added.

