Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his government will spend Rs 593 crore for development works at Shri Kshetra Poharadevi in Washim district.

Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis during the day unveiled a statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and inaugurated a 134-foot high flag here.

