Maharashtra Govt Relaxes Curbs, Allows Children Below 18 To Travel In Mumbai Local Trains

The Maharashtra government has allowed children under 18 years to travel by the Mumbai local trains amid the improving COVID-19 situation in the city. If a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for this age group in the future, this concession will continue for the first 60 days of the availability of the vaccine. As per an order issued by state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, people who cannot get inoculated owing to a medical condition can also use the suburban train services provided they have a certificate to that effect from a doctor.

Resumption of Mumbai locals

In the wake of persistent demand from the people, the Maharashtra government announced that people who have completed 14 days after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can travel by the Mumbai local trains from August 15. Considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital, the suburban train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22, 2020, after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially resumed on June 15. While the Railways allowed the general public to board the local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave.

On August 11, the authorities commenced the offline process for verification of COVID vaccination. This facility is available at 109 local railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 7 am to 11 pm on all days of the week. After checking the validity of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate and the ID proof of the applicant, the Railway authorities will issue a monthly pass to the commuter. Individuals can also get the pass by applying online.

COVID-19 situation in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded only 546 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 14, propelling the city's novel coronavirus tally to 7,49,620. At present, there are 5317 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 7,25,619 after 337 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 16,172.

So far, 1,08,57,715 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai out of which 37007 tests were carried out on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.06 per cent from October 7- October 13. While there are no active containment zones currently, 57 buildings have been sealed. 3315 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 538 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 1151 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 97 per cent.