Maharashtra: Nagpur Reports 16 Cases Of Swine Flu Amid Recent Surge In Infections

Experts have warned of a rise in influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu cases in Maharashtra as fresh infections have been recorded in the state.

The Public Relations Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, on July 27, stated that 16 cases of swine flu have been detected in the city.

The capital city of Mumbai is also seeing a surge in swine flu cases. As of July 26, a total of 62 swine flu cases have been identified so far this year in the Mumbai circle which also comprises neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, a health official said on Monday.

From January 1 to July 24, a total of 1,66,132 people were screened, out of whom 62 confirmed cases of the H1N1 influenza virus were found, deputy director of health services (Mumbai circle) Dr Gauri Rathod said.

A human respiratory infection, swine flu is caused by the H1N1 virus strain, which started in pigs. The infection was first recognised in the 1919 pandemic and still circulates as a seasonal flu virus.

Symptoms of Swine Flu

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, and body aches. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are at risk of severe infection.

People may experience pain in the muscles, dry cough, gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, chills, fatigue, or fever; headache, shortness of breath and sore throat are other common symptoms.

Mode of transmission

Influenza spreads from person to person by droplet infection through sneezing, coughing or talking. The portal of entry is the respiratory tract.

Who is at risk of contracting flu?

According to information provided on the Maharashtra State Government website, the disease can occur in all ages. However, people who are at a high risk of contracting the disease are: Children younger than 5 years old, Adults 65 years of age and older, people facing chronic pulmonary condition (including asthma), cardiovascular (except hypertension), renal, hepatic, hematological (including sickle cell disease), neurologic, neuromuscular, or metabolic disorders (including diabetes mellitus), Immunosuppression, including that caused by medications or by HIV, pregnant women, and residents of nursing homes and other chronic-care facilities.

(With inputs from ANI)