Maharashtra: One Week Lockdown Imposed In Amravati From February 22

In view of the rising Coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra Government on Sunday imposed a one-week lockdown in Amravati. As per the state, the total lockdown will be enacted in the Amravati district from February 22, 8 PM. Achalpur city will be excluded from the lockdown and essential services would be permitted as per usual. Akola city and district and Amravati city and district have been the two major contributors to the deepening Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra.

"Lockdown to be imposed from tomorrow. One-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city, beginning 8 pm tomorrow," said Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur.

Read: After Three Months, Maharashtra Records More Than 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Read: Pune Imposes New Guidelines Amid COVID Surge; Schools & Colleges Shut Till February 28

Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra deepens

The state of Maharashtra has been witnessing a severe surge of cases with several districts including Mumbai facing the threat of another lockdown. On Saturday, 6,281 people tested positive for the virus with the death rate witnessing a surge as well. Mumbai has also been a witness to the major spurt of COVID-19 reporting 897 new cases in a day. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Body (BMC) have warned that the next 15 days are crucial for Mumbai with the active cases increasing by nearly 29% in the state.

Earlier in the day, looking at the increasing caseload, officials announced that all the schools and colleges will remain closed till February 28 in Pune. 849 new Corona cases surfaced in Pune on Saturday. Meanwhile, the state government has also issued fresh SOPs authorizing government bodies to follow the guidelines based on the assessment of the situation in order to contain the spread.

Maharashtra currently accounts for 77% of the total active cases in India. At present, there are 48,439 active cases in the state. With 2567 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,92,530.

Read: Maharashtra: 508 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 8 More Deaths

Read: Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Soars To 48,439; 2.28 Lakh Persons In Home Quarantine

(With Agency Inputs)