Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Soars To 48,439; 2.28 Lakh Persons In Home Quarantine

The surge in daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra persisted on Saturday, February 20, with 6281 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,93,913. With a major spurt in cases, Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 897 patients recorded in the day. At present, there are 48,439 active cases in the state. With 2567 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,92,530.

40 deaths — 7 from Amravati, 6 from Pune, 5 each from Latur and Yavatmal, three each from Nagpur, Mumbai and Nandurbar, two from Pimpri Chinchwad and one each from Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Beed and Chandrapur were reported on Saturday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 13 occurred in the last 48 hours, 12 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,753 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,56,52,742 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,28,060 persons are under home quarantine, 1610 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.38%, 95.16% and 2.47% respectively.

Today, newly 6281 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 2567 patients have been cured today. Totally 1992530 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 48439.The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.16%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 20, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, 37,030 persons were vaccinated in the state. While a total of 9,13,511 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 45,387 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

