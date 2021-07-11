Maharashtra Police Ban Drone Operation In Vasai-Virar; Special Permission Needed

Maharashtra Police on Sunday, July 11 issued fresh orders of banning flying objects in its area of jurisdiction. Mira Bhayanadar, Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate issued an official statement on the latest order noting that flying objects like drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and aerial missiles were banned in Maharashtra. Orders have been imposed on its use under section 144(1) (2) of the code of Criminal Procedure 1973. The Deputy Commissioner of Maharashtra Police, Vijyakant Sagar issued this statement of drone ban in Maharashtra from July 10, 2021, till September 9, 2021.

PTI reported Mahrashtra DCP statement, "The orders will, however, will not be applicable where special permission has been taken from authorities."

Why drones are banned in Maharashtra from 2020?

As per Hindustan Times reports, Maharashtra Police also imposed the same drone ban in Maharashtra last year. According to Maharashtra police, terrorists or anti-social elements use this kind of dying equipment to target VVIPs or to endanger public life or public property, or to cause harm to the law and order of the state. Further, HT reported the police statement in which the helicopter pilot had noticed an unidentified flying object about 100 feet above. In October 2020, the order has been issued by Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate.

Drones banned in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

After a security threat that was caused by drone attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, the authorities in Srinagar district have also banned the storage, possession, use, and transport of drones and similar kinds of unmanned aerial vehicles in the jurisdiction of the district. The directions came few days after the same was imposed in Kathua and Rajouri district of J&K. The Development Officer of Srinagar has banned the usage of the product under section 144 CrPC to regulate drone activities in the valley region. As per the reports accessed by Republic TV, the locals were briefed about drone activities and the threat it has caused. The villagers have also been informed about the importance of staying alert if any drone-like object is spotted.

