'Maintain Safety Protocols If You Don't Want Another Lockdown In Bengaluru': Yediyurappa

In light of the spike in Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, some areas have been sealed in the capital city, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday. An official meeting has been called with the ministers to discuss the further handling of the COVID-19 situation.

Addressing the media, CM Yediyurappa assured that all arrangements have been made to treat Coronavirus patients in Bengaluru; however, if cases continue to rise in the city, the government may resort to sealing down more areas. The Chief Minister urged Bengalurians to maintain social distance and follow sanitisation measures to avoid another lockdown.

No decision of another lockdown yet

A day after setting off a debate by saying the government may have to consider lockdown, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu maintained that if the cases in the city continued to increase the matter would be discussed with the expert committee, Chief Minister Yediyurappa and a decision would be taken.

"We have an expert committee to look into the situation. If the cases continue to increase, we will discuss with them the Chief Minister and take a decision. The Central government will also be consulted," he told reporters.

Evading a direct answer on whether there should be a lockdown or not, the Minister said more tests have to be conducted in Bengaluru, where 1,678 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far. This includes 78 deaths and 475 discharges.

Concerned over the rise in positive cases in the city, Yediyurappa had directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in certain clusters which have reported a high number of infections. City's busiest KR Market and Kalasipalya Market have been sealed for 15 days by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of measures to check the spread of the deadly virus.

