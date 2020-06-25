Karnataka Reserves 100-room Bengaluru Covid Facility For Ministers, MPs, MLAs & Officials

The Karnataka Health Department on Thursday announced that one wing of Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru with 100 rooms having all facilities will be reserved to work as 'COVID Care Center' for management of Ministers, Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly and Council, Senior officers of Govt above secretary rank for clinical management.

This decision comes at the time when coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the state and many elected representatives, ministers and senior rankings officers are contracting the virus while rendering their duties.

'Limit the number of bookings'

The order by the health department further instructed the guesthouse management to limit the number of bookings in the rest of the Kumar Krupa wings to a maximum of 33% of the capacity to ensure the availability in future and also avoid crowding in the premises. All unnecessary visitors to the guesthouse should be avoided, the order added.

The health Screening at the entrance of the guesthouse will be conducted by using a handheld infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter for the staff and the minimal number of guests, the order mentioned.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 10,000 mark with the state on Wednesday reporting 397 new positive cases and 14 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 164. The day also saw 149 patients getting discharged in the state after recovery.

As of June 24 evening, cumulatively 10,118 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 164 deaths and 6,151 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

