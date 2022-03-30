Man arrested for having sex with dog

Bhopal, Mar 30 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a dog, a police official said.

The incident took place about three days ago and local people alerted animal rights activists and police on Tuesday, he said.

A case was registered against accused Manoharlal, a resident of Sonagiri, and he was arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, said Piplani police station in-charge Ajay Nair. PTI MAS KRK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)