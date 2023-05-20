Last Updated:

Man Killed In Road Accident In UP

A man was killed and 14 others were seriously injured when a Volvo bus carrying them rammed into another bus in the Naujheel area here on Saturday, police said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


A man was killed and 14 others were seriously injured when a Volvo bus carrying them rammed into another bus in the Naujheel area here on Saturday, police said.

At around 6 am, a Volvo bus going from Agra to Noida rammed into another Volvo bus parked on the roadside at kilometer number 70 on the Yamuna Expressway, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

A 35-year-old man was killed and 14 others were seriously injured in the incident, he said, adding the injured were admitted to a community health center in Naujheel.  The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Man killed, son injured in road accident in state's Pilibhit district
READ | Former Gujarat minister killed in road accident in Amreli
READ | Video, audio clips claim Assam cop tortured by colleagues before death, car stationary during 'accident'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT