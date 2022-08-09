Mathura, Vrindavan To Be Connected With Cruise Service, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said Mathura and Vrindavan will be connected with a cruise service by developing waterways on the Yamuna to promote religious tourism.

The experience of travelling by cruise will allure tourists visiting Agra also to come to Mathura, he said on Monday after an event at Shankaracharya Ashram, Govardhan.

He was responding to Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth’s question about what the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways was doing to promote tourism in the area.

"Gokul, Mathura and Vrindavan would be connected by developing waterways on the Yamuna," Sonowal said, adding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently met him over this scheme.

He also took feedback from the officers of his department about the progress of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Jal' project in the area.

