Medical Device Park To Come Up On 350 Acre Land Near Noida Airport

A medical device park would come up in an area of 350 acres along the Yamuna Expressway and just 3.5 km away from the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, officials said on Monday.

According to the detailed project report (DPR), which has got an in-principle approval of the Uttar Pradesh government, the medical device park would be developed in two phases in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The medical device park would focus on industrial development of CT scans, MRI and ventilators, YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

"Of the total 350 acre land for the park, 200 acre would be used in the first phase and 150 acre in the second phase," Singh said after the 72nd board meeting of the YEIDA.

He said 41 proposals were presented during the board meeting and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar, who is also the chairman of YEIDA, presided over the meeting.

"The agendas included public welfare projects, financial issues of YEIDA also. The main agenda was discussion on the medical device park. The Centre had given approval for setting up medical device parks to four states which are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," Singh said.

"For the medical device park in Uttar Pradesh, the land was selected in Sector 28 of YEIDA. An in-principle approval for the detailed project report (DPR) of the medical device park was granted on December 31 and the board has also approved it now,” he told reporters.

"The medical device park would focus on industrial development of CT scans, MRI, ventilators and attract related big companies and manufactures. We were instructed to expedite land acquisition for the project,” he said.

The officer said the location of the medical device park is very suitable as it is close to highways and just 3.5 km from the upcoming international airport at Jewar.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)