Mercury Drops Below 15 Degree Celsius In Delhi, Light Rains Likely On Monday

Delhi recorded a low of 14.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, even as parts of the capital are likely to receive light rainfall and thundershowers on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city's maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average for this time of the year, the weather department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 47 per cent, it said.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds between the speed range of 30-40 kilometer per hour for Monday.