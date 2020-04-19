Mira Bhayander's MBMC Orders To Shut All Shops Except Pharmacies; COVID Cases At 71

As Mumbai's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally soars to 2798 cases, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), on Sunday, has order total lockdown of the district. According to the order, all shops including groceries, milk, meat, fruit & vegetable markets have been ordered shut. While medical stores have been allowed to remain open, home delivery of essential services has been allowed between 9 AM to 5 PM.

MBMC has also stated that vehicles of essential service workers in government and non-government departments, police, hospital staff & goods will be allowed to move in and out of the area. Advising all people to remain indoors, MBMC has stated that anyone breaking the above order will be punished under the Maharashtra COVID-19 Epidemic act 2020. Currently, Mira-Bhayander has reported 71 cases till date, with 2 deaths.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 135 new cases and 6 deaths. BMC stated 154 patients who had tested positive between 14th and 16th April have been added to the city's progressive tally, as the lab reports were received on Sunday. The city's tally currently stands at 2798 cases and 131 deaths.

On Wednesday, BMC revised COVID-19 testing criteria, differing from the ICMR guidelines to 'avoid unnecessary testing of asymptomatic persons'. The new guidelines exclude asymptomatic high-risk persons from testing but quarantines them. Swabs will be taken only if the asymptomatic person develops symptoms within the 14 days of quarantine. Moreover, high-risk contacts may be tested on the between 5th & 14th day of quarantine after 'careful observation', states the BMC - inspite CM Thackeray claiming 70 to 75% of the patients had very mild or no symptoms.

Mumbai under containment

BMC has set up 438 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny. As Dharavi's case tally touches 138 with 11 deaths, BMC has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of Asia's biggest slum. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has stated that the growth rate of the virus is slowing in the state, which has now been echoed by the Centre too.

