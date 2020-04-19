CM Uddhav: Economic Activities To Partially Resume In Orange & Green Zones In Maharashtra

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray explained the contours of the partial resumption of economic activities in the state from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown. Mentioning that three zones namely- Red zone, Orange zone, and Green zone had been demarcated on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases, he revealed that economic activities in a limited manner will be permitted in the Green and Orange zones. However, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Tomorrow onwards, we are giving permission to economic activities partially in some areas. Fortunately, there are some districts in the state where not even a single case has been reported. We have created zones- Red zone, Orange zone, and Green zone. Red Zones are those areas where there is an increase in the cases. Orange zone refers to areas where there are no new cases while Green zone implies areas where there are zero cases. In Green zones and Orange zones, we are giving permission to economic activities in a limited manner. Now, we are informing the entrepreneurs that if you are taking care of your workers in your industry premises, you can commence work. But there should be no movement of workers. No permission has been granted for inter-district travel. We have to follow these restrictions at least till May 3."

'Do not hide cough, cold or fever'

On this occasion, the Maharashtra CM also spoke about the data pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to him, 70 to 75% of the patients had very mild or no symptoms. He appealed to the people not to hide symptoms such as cough, cold or fever as it is difficult to recover from COVID-19 in the critical stage. While acknowledging the anger among journalists, he contended that the delivery of newspapers is prohibited in Red zones such as Mumbai and Pune to avoid any risk. Terming the extension of the lockdown till May 3 as a "good move", Thackeray stated that he had called for the Maharashtra COVID-19 figures from the last few days to be re-examined just to be on the safer side.

"About 66,800 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 95% of people have tested negative. 3,600 have been confirmed positive. 70-75% of the patients have very mild or no symptoms. About 52 patients fall in the moderate or critical category. Our focus is to save critical persons. But I am learning from doctors that many such patients are coming to us in the last stage. That's why, I want to appeal to you that do not hide cough, cold or fever," the Maharashtra CM added.

He further opined, "We extended our lockdown till April 30 while the PM extended the lockdown till May 3. It is a good move. The reason is that even the Centre is saying that there is a reduction in the numbers. I have asked for an examination of the figures in Maharashtra from the last few days to be sure. We should not remain under any illusion."

