MP Farmer Becomes Millionaire After Discovering 13-carat Diamond In Panna District

A farmer named Mulayam Singh from the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh discovered a 13-carat diamond worth more than Rs 50 lakh, which is about while excavating a field on Monday, as per the reports of Sputnik. The Panna district is known as the centre of diamond mining in India and this is not the first time someone has found diamond in the district. The district is located in the backward region of Bundelkhand.

Along with Mulayam's diamond, six other little raw diamonds were also discovered by Mulayam Singh's companions, who have placed the priceless stones with a government-run diamond mining agency, as per the reports of Sputnik. The state government will auction off the gems and disperse the proceeds to the farmers after deducting royalties and taxes.

Mulayam intends to distribute the money with his six associates

Diamond Inspector Anupam Singh of the Panna district's Diamond Mining Department stated that the market price of the raw diamonds is anticipated to be around Rs 50 lakh ($66,375), but the real price would be determined during the auction based on government rules, according to Sputnik. Mulayam Singh, who is thrilled and overjoyed by his unexpected riches, intends to distribute the money with his six associates and will spend the money on his children's education.

This is not the first time someone has been lucky in the district, a few months ago in August, another farmer named Prakash Majumdar, discovered a 6.47-carat diamond from a mine in Jaruapur village in the district on Friday, according to PTI. Majumdar stated that he split the proceeds from the auction with his four quarrying partners. He also stated that he discovered a 7.44-carat diamond last year.

The man earned Rs 60.60 lakh after finding a diamond in Panna last year

Last year around the same time, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh became a millionaire after discovering a 14.98-carat diamond that brought Rs 60.60 lakh at an auction, according to PTI. It proved to be a jackpot for the 45-year-old farmer named Lakhan Yadav, who discovered the 14.98-carat diamond in Panna district's Krishna Kalyanpur area. The rock was auctioned off for Rs 60.60 lakh, according to a diamond office official.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Pixabay